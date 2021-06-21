Advertisement

New ‘Sesame Street’ episode introduces family with two gay dads

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Sesame Street” is celebrating Pride month with an episode featuring two gay dads.

The episode titled, “Family Day,” was released Thursday on HBO Max and YouTube, just in time for Father’s Day.

On his Facebook page, the co-director of the show posted a message about how “Sesame Street” has always fostered diversity and inclusion.

LGBTQ advocates praised the new gay dad characters who support important messages about love and acceptance.

Earlier this year, the show introduced two new African American Muppet characters to encourage racial harmony.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (Source: WMTV)
Boys & Girls Clubs receive $5M Pleasant T. Rowland grant
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
An aerial view shows widespread damage to homes in suburban Chicago.
Aerial view: Chicago-area tornado damage