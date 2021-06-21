Advertisement

Officials are responding to a housefire in Town of Middleton

Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.(Colton Molesky)
By Bremen Keasey
TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in the Town of Middleton.

Dane County Dispatch says they received a call at around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, about a house fire at 3837 Bay Laurel Lane in the Spruce Hollow neighborhood just north of Mineral Point Road and Pioneer Road.

The caller reported flames were coming out of the back of the house.

Multiple agencies from several different counties are responding to fire.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to provide more updates.

This is a developing story.

