Police: Body of missing boater located in Lake Petenwell

Lake Tyler Water Safety
By Wyatt Heller
Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOWN OF MONROE, Wis. (WSAW) - Rome Police say the body of a man was found Monday morning.

Town of Rome Fire Department contacted police at 10:34 a.m. Monday morning about the finding, according to a release.

The male is believed to be a boater who went missing Friday, June 18.

Rome Police Chief Jason Lauby said the boater was checking the motor when a large wave caused him to fall out of the boat around 7 p.m. Friday night.

The name of that boater is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The incident remains under investigation by the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office, Rome Police Department, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

