Portage Police arrest man after threatening incident

Officers say a man began yelling he had a handgun and made a threat on social media.
By Gabriella Rusk
Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after an incident with police.

According to the Portage Police Dept., officers responded to a keep the peace call on the 800 block of Adams Street.

Police say that a 29-year-old man, Eric Lee Stoker, ran into the house saying he had a handgun. Officers say Stoker refused to exit the house, began yelling comments toward officers, and made a threat on social media.

Police negotiated with Stoker for over 40 minutes until he willingly surrendered to law enforcement.

Stoker was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Felon in Possession of Firearms, and Reckless Endangering Safety.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital EMS assisted with this incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

