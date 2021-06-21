Advertisement

Second Madison casino guest wins $1 million jackpot

A Madison casino guest won $1 million on a $10 bet.
A Madison casino guest won $1 million on a $10 bet.
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another lucky winner scored more than $1 million Sunday playing at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison.

The casino announced Monday that the guest hit a jackpot of just over $1 million while playing the Dancing Drums Explosion game. That big win came out of a $10 bet.

This jackpot win comes less than a week after a different guest won $1.3 million on June 16 after putting in a $3 bet.

The last million-dollar-win at this location before these two was paid out in 2015, the casino stated last week.

