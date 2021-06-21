Advertisement

Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river

(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is dead after falling into the Wisconsin River and drowning Saturday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. says.

Around 6 p.m., authorities responded to the Wisconsin River near the Gotham Boat Landing for a possible drowning. Witnesses said they saw a man fall into the water.

Authorities later found the man down the river and transported him back to shore, according to a release. He was then transported to Richland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the man fell into the river while fishing along the bank near the boat landing.

