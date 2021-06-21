SILVER ALERT: 86-year-old woman missing from Price County

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old woman, Barbara Mary Wilson from Price County.

Barbara Wilson is described as having brown/gray hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′03″ and 140lbs. It is unknown what she was last wearing, according to the alert.

Wilson last spoke on the phone with family members within the past three days. Her vehicle was found abandoned in Price County.

Wilson is believed to be with her son Dale Wilson, 63, who may be missing as well.

If found, Barbara Wilson may be confused. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Barbara or Dale Wilson, contact Price County Sheriff’s Office (715) 339-3011.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.