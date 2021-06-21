Advertisement

Soldier from North Fond du Lac missing at Fort Benning

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WBAY) - A man originally from North Fond du Lac is missing from Fort Benning in Georgia.

Our sister station WTVM reports Fort Benning officials asked the public for help finding Specialist Jared Ziehm. He was last seen in his car early Sunday afternoon.

According to his wife, he left for work, leaving his wallet and phone behind, and never checked in. She says they had plans to celebrate his first Father’s Day.

Spc. Ziehm is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Ranger Training Battalion, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade (ARTB).

Fort Benning is asking anyone with information on Ziehm’s whereabouts to call the military police or ARTB Staff Duty.

UPDATE: STILL MISSING, I’ve spoken to his COC, CID, MPs, local hospitals, local jails, any and everyone. His license...

Posted by Gussy Ziehm on Sunday, June 20, 2021

