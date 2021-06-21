Advertisement

Sun Prairie city attorney on leave, facing 3 gun-related charges

By Vanessa Reza
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s city attorney Mark Leonard is facing three gun-related charges after an incident at a Waunakee bar earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint, Leonard is accused of carrying guns into Ripp’s Bar on Main Street on Thursday, June 10. Waunakee police said they received a call for an intoxicated person with two guns “dancing and making people uncomfortable inside of the bar.”

Responding officers reported several people standing outside of the bar said Leonard made them uncomfortable. When officers approached Leonard, they had trouble understanding his slurred speech, according to the complaint.

The complaint goes on, indicating Leonard admitted to police he had been drinking, but denied he had any guns on him. Officers confiscated two loaded handguns from his waistband.

Officers say Leonard’s breath test sample was 0.17. Surveillance video obtained from the bar reportedly showed Leonard flashing a gun and handing one to a bar patron.

Leonard is facing charges of possession of firearm while intoxicated, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold, and disorderly conduct while using a dangerous weapon. His court date is set for Aug. 12.

The City of Sun Prairie shared the following statement in response to the incident:

We have been made aware of conduct involving City Attorney Mark Leonard which may have violated city policies and rules and, therefore, Attorney Leonard has been placed on administrative leave pending a full and complete internal investigation into the matter. We have no additional information that we can share at this time.

City of Sun Prairie

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Construction camp
Construction camp
DOJ officials likely didn’t create hostile workplace
Unvaccinated in Wisconsin
Unvaccinated in Wisconsin
Jonathan Tolley
Police identify man killed in Appleton shooting
Beloit Police Dept. are attempting to locate 12-year-old Drake Moore.
Beloit PD locate 12-year-old boy