Sun Prairie city attorney on leave, facing 3 gun-related charges

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s city attorney Mark Leonard is facing three gun-related charges after an incident at a Waunakee bar earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint, Leonard is accused of carrying guns into Ripp’s Bar on Main Street on Thursday, June 10. Waunakee police said they received a call for an intoxicated person with two guns “dancing and making people uncomfortable inside of the bar.”

Responding officers reported several people standing outside of the bar said Leonard made them uncomfortable. When officers approached Leonard, they had trouble understanding his slurred speech, according to the complaint.

The complaint goes on, indicating Leonard admitted to police he had been drinking, but denied he had any guns on him. Officers confiscated two loaded handguns from his waistband.

Officers say Leonard’s breath test sample was 0.17. Surveillance video obtained from the bar reportedly showed Leonard flashing a gun and handing one to a bar patron.

Leonard is facing charges of possession of firearm while intoxicated, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold, and disorderly conduct while using a dangerous weapon. His court date is set for Aug. 12.

The City of Sun Prairie shared the following statement in response to the incident:

We have been made aware of conduct involving City Attorney Mark Leonard which may have violated city policies and rules and, therefore, Attorney Leonard has been placed on administrative leave pending a full and complete internal investigation into the matter. We have no additional information that we can share at this time.

