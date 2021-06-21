Advertisement

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a radar-confirmed tornado swept through suburban Chicago, damaging homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing some injuries.

A report to the National Weather Service says a least four injuries were reported in Naperville, where a dozen homes were damaged and numerous large trees were downed by a probable tornado late Sunday.

Officials in the nearby village of Woodridge said a tornado touched down late Sunday.

There were no reports of significant injuries in the community.

The threat for wind damage remained for a few hours as the line of storms moved over northern Illinois and into northwestern Indiana, and the severe threat was declared over at 2 a.m. local time.

Severe thunderstorms also brought gusting winds and drenching rains to parts of Michigan.

