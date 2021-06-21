Advertisement

UW-Platteville’s new robotic milkers enable research opportunity

robot milkers
robot milkers(UW-Platteville)
By Keagan Schlosser
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Platteville’s Pioneer Farm is now home to two new robotic milkers, enabling opportunities for research and engagement campus-wide and regionally.

Funded through the Dairy Innovation Hub, the two Lely A5 Astronaut robotic milkers were installed earlier this month and introduced to the nearly 200-cow herd at Pioneer Farm this week, University Communications said.

The robots aren’t just helpful farmhands. They collect information about the cow’s health, lactation, behavior and more, the UW school reported.

“Students will be able to learn how to interpret the data, which is going to help them whether they become a producer themselves or work with robots at an allied company,” dairy and animal science professor Tera Montgomery, said.

In addition to agriculture, Montgomery added the android assistants have the potential for research opportunities in cybersecurity, design and engineering.

Watch a video of the new robotic milkers on YouTube.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Construction camp
Construction camp
DOJ officials likely didn’t create hostile workplace
Unvaccinated in Wisconsin
Unvaccinated in Wisconsin
Jonathan Tolley
Police identify man killed in Appleton shooting
Beloit Police Dept. are attempting to locate 12-year-old Drake Moore.
Beloit PD locate 12-year-old boy