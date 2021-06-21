Wisconsin launches new college savings app

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions announced today the launch of READYSAVE 529, an education savings mobile app available to all Edvest account owners.

Edvest, Wisconsin’s direct-sold 529 College Savings Plan, said the app allows users to view account balances and investment allocations, make one-time or recurring contributions and see how their savings compare with peers, officials said.

They added users can invite family and friends to gift to a child’s account.

Edvest account owners can download the READYSAVE 529 app from the Apple or Google Play stores and can log in using their existing username and password.

