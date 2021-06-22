Assembly passes bills limiting meat and dairy labeling

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Products such as soy milk or Impossible Burgers could soon need more accurate labeling in Wisconsin. The State Assembly unanimously passed three bills Tuesday limiting what can be called a meat or dairy product.

“Milk comes from a mammal, and that’s what these bills are saying,” said State Rep. Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City), who introduced the two bills relating to dairy.

Under the legislation, only products from animals could be labeled as meat or dairy. Any substitutes made from oat, soy or nuts could not be marketed as milk or cheese or burgers.

“Nothing bothers farmers more than when these fake products come into the marketplace and they say ‘Oh hey, try our ice cream, oh hey try our cheese, oh hey try our yogurt,’” Tranel said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle explained that this is about leveling the playing field.

“It’s not fair for our farmers for them to compete with products that are not dairy products,” said State Rep. Don Vruwink (D-Milton). Vruwink was one of a handful of Democratic co-sponsors to the bill, but he explained the whole caucus supported the measures.

James Baerwolf, a dairy farmer and co-owner of Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus, said the dairy industry today is more competitive, and clearer labeling would help everyone.

Baerwolf added the bills would also help consumers know where their money is going. Buying “real” dairy and meat products puts more money back towards farmers and producing more food.

“What we produce is food, we don’t produce marketing and ad campaigns and all of that, so really your food dollars are going the farthest,” Baerwolf explained.

Lawmakers said they have heard from consumers who have expressed confusion. The bills would help people be sure about what they’re buying.

“We’ve heard from consumers, consumers who went to the grocery store or the convenience and thought they were buying their kid, you know, an ice cream sandwich or whatever, and the kid takes a bite of it and says ‘What is this?’” Tranel described.

Tranel added there is nothing wrong with dairy substitutes, but lawmakers want to support Wisconsin’s meat producers and dairy farmers.

“What they produce is going to be labeled accurately,” Vruwink said.

Passing the Assembly is not the end of the road for this legislation. Even if the bills pass the Senate and are signed by the Governor, they will not take effect until 10 other states pass similar legislation or the federal government takes action.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.