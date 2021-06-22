All lanes are cleared after Beltline crash at Fish Hatchery Rd.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two right lanes of traffic were closed on the Madison Beltline at Fish Hatchery Rd. due to a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. and the Dane Co. Sherriff’s Dept. responded to the scene, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

WisDOT said the closures were expected to last two hours.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office did not report how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

