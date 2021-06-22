Advertisement

All lanes are cleared after Beltline crash at Fish Hatchery Rd.

Beltline crash
Beltline crash(Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two right lanes of traffic were closed on the Madison Beltline at Fish Hatchery Rd. due to a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. and the Dane Co. Sherriff’s Dept. responded to the scene, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

WisDOT said the closures were expected to last two hours.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office did not report how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Rainfall Potential Tuesday Night - Friday
BIG dent in the drought coming - Heavy rain possible later this week
Consumer spending habits
How the pandemic has changed consumer spending
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republicans to send election bills to governor
Madison police chief speaks out on gun violence
Madison police chief addresses spike in violent crime nationwide
Under the bills, only products derived from animals can be marketed as meat and dairy, and any...
Assembly passes bills limiting meat and dairy labeling