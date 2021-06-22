BIG dent in the drought coming - Heavy rain possible later this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get your rain gear ready! Multiple rounds of rain and storms will impact the area later this. Scattered rain showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There will be better chance of rain and storms Thursday through Friday. The heaviest rain looks like it is going to come down Thursday night into Friday. By the end of the workweek, widespread rainfall totals will likely range from 1-3″.

Rain & Storm Chances - Madison (NBC15)

Rainfall Potential Tuesday Night - Friday (NBC15)

Tuesday afternoon will be cool, at least for the end of June, and mostly sunny. Highs will only be in the lower to mid 70s. The average high for June 22 in Madison is 80 degrees. The best part about today will be the dry air. With dew point temperatures only in the 30s and 40s, it is going to feel very comfortable outside. Also, expect a west wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered rain showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a disturbance moves over the area. Madison and points south towards the WI-IL state line will have the best chance of rain. There will be the potential for thunderstorms overnight. However, severe weather is not expected. Any threat of severe will stay to our southwest across Iowa. Tonight will not be nearly as cool as Monday night. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will only be in the mid to upper 50s.

HI-RES Future Radar Wednesday 4AM (NBC15)

A few rain showers and storms will linger into Wednesday morning. Any chance for rain on Wednesday will be over by lunchtime. Wednesday afternoon will be warmer and mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees, which is much more seasonable for this time of year. The humidity will also start to creep back up on Wednesday. Dew point temperatures will be back into the upper 50s or lower 60s. It is not going to be overly humid, though.

HI-RES Future Radar Wednesday 8AM (NBC15)

Wednesday's Planner (NBC15)

The end of the workweek looks wet! Multiple rounds of rain and storms will likely impact the area Thursday through Friday night. Neither Thursday or Friday will be a complete washout where it is going to be raining all day everywhere. Right now, it looks like a complex of rain and storms will impact the area on Thursday. Another storm system and front will bring a round of widespread rain Thursday night into Friday. There are still a lot of questions with this part of the forecast. Yes, rain is looking like a good bet Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. However, there are still some details that need to be worked out over the next several days. There are still some question marks about whether or not there will be a threat of severe weather on Thursday and what will be the exact timing of the rain. Right now, southern Wisconsin is included in Thursday’s severe weather threat map. Much of the area is under a MARGINAL threat of severe weather, while the western edge of the area is under a SLIGHT threat of severe weather. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be on either side of 80 degrees.

Next Big Weather Maker - Multiple rounds of rain Thursday - Friday (NBC15)

Severe Weather Threat Map - Thursday (NBC15)

There will be a low end chance for a few more rain showers and storms over the weekend. Right now, it looks like much of the upcoming weekend will be dry, though. The best chance of rain this weekend will likely come Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 80 degrees.

