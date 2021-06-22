Dane Co. 12-15 age group matches 18-24 age group for first COVID-19 vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 12-15 age group in Dane County has reached the same percentage of vaccinations as the 18-24 group in the county Tuesday, according to the Department of Health Services.

About 57.6% of the 12-15 age group in Dane Co, as well as 57.6% of adults ages 18-24, have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine, DHS’ dashboard shows.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently available for children younger than 18, while those 18 and up have a choice between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Children 12-15 became eligible on May 12, with many receiving their first vaccination in Wisconsin the next day. Everyone 16 and older became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine more than a month in advance, on April 5.

While COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are still going up, DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said in a news conference that these numbers for younger kids are encouraging.

“There is however much more work to be done and we look forward to seeing younger ages catch up to their parents and grandparents in terms of vaccination rates,” she said.

Other groups to note:

49.7% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 45.4% have completed their vaccine series.

Abut 26.2% of Wisconsin children ages 12-15 have received at least their first dose, while around 18% have completed their vaccine series.

Seven-day average falls below 70

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases reached 69 Tuesday, marking a new low for this metric.

DHS reports 97 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the new total up to 612,233.

One person has died from COVID-19, health officials added. There have been 7,253 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

