Dane Co. officials name motorcyclist who died in crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have named the 56-year-old Madison man Tuesday who died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Nicholas A. Rios was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday on North Stoughton Road near Pierstorff Street.

The office’s examination determined Rios’ death is the result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

The medical examiner’s office is currently conducting additional testing.

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating the death.

