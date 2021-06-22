Advertisement

East finalists Bucks, Hawks seeking to end long droughts

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13)...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — There’s more than a berth in the NBA Finals for the winner of the improbable matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks.

The winner of the Eastern Conference finals that starts Wednesday will end decades of frustration.

Milwaukee won its lone NBA title in 1971 and last reached the Finals in 1974.

The Hawks won their only championship in 1958 and lost in the Finals in 1957, 1960 and 1961 — and that’s when they were still playing in St. Louis.

