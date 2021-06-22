Advertisement

Evers, DHS announce COVID-19 testing support for schools

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that free COVID-19 testing support would be available for Wisconsin schools in the upcoming school year.

The new program connects schools with testing partners who handle the school’s on-site COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff, students and their families, DHS said.

DHS added that the program is intended to make it easier for K-12 public, private, and independent charter schools to offer testing.

“Until COVID-19 vaccines are available to students of all ages, testing remains one of our best tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Evers said.

Participating schools will choose what testing schedule, whether that be routinely or not, works for them, according to a release.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Beltline crash closes two lanes of traffic
UW selects Chief Diversity Officer
UW selects Chief Diversity Officer
Odana crash
Crash on Whitney Way and Odana Rd.
Wisconsin bill would tie PFAS grants to lawsuit immunity
Whitney/Odana crash