Evers, DHS announce COVID-19 testing support for schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that free COVID-19 testing support would be available for Wisconsin schools in the upcoming school year.

The new program connects schools with testing partners who handle the school’s on-site COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff, students and their families, DHS said.

DHS added that the program is intended to make it easier for K-12 public, private, and independent charter schools to offer testing.

“Until COVID-19 vaccines are available to students of all ages, testing remains one of our best tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Evers said.

Participating schools will choose what testing schedule, whether that be routinely or not, works for them, according to a release.

