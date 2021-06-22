First convention at Monona Terrace in over a year to be held soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers announced Monday that the first convention to be hosted at Monona Terrace since before the COVID-19 pandemic will take place at the end of June.

The 22nd American Volkssport Association Biennial Convention will be held at the Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center from June 30 to July 3.

Known as “America’s Walking Club,” the group will hold daily walks open to the public as part of the convention. The treks will take place across the Madison area, including through Pheasant Branch Conservatory in Middleton, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens and University of Wisconsin- Madison’s campus. There will also be one swim and one biking event.

Organizers noted the convention coincides with Madison being designated as the state’s first Gold Level Walk Friendly Community.

Ellie Westman Chin, President & CEO of Destination Madison, said the city’s public health efforts have made Madison ready to welcome visitors for this experience.

“As one of only sixteen cities in the United States to achieve the prestigious Gold Level Walk Friendly Community, we are eager for AVA’s attendees to explore Madison and see what makes it such a great destination to discover on foot,” said Westman Chin.

Those interested in participating can register on the convention website.

