Heavy Rain is Expected Later this Week

Sunshine and lighter wind for today
By Charlie Shortino
Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunny skies and seasonally cool temperatures will continue for today. High pressure will be drifting by to the south today. The ridge will bring dry and stable air to the state for another day. Highs today will be in the lower to middle 70s and highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s. We will see a bit of a warming trend through the end of the week as wind shifts to southwesterly. Highs by Thursday will be back in the lower 80s. We will also see increasing chances of rain later this week. Rain will be likely both Thursday and Friday and we could pick some heavy rain totals during that period. Quieter weather will is expected during the weekend with sunshine and only slight chances of precipitation.

These are the forecast rain totals through Saturday morning. The bulk of the rain will come...
These are the forecast rain totals through Saturday morning. The bulk of the rain will come Thursday afternoon through Friday.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 73. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late. Low: 58. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a morning shower. High 78.

Thursday: Partly sunny with rain likely. High: 80.

