Madison live music venues to host first events this July in over a year

Courtesy the Sylvee
Courtesy the Sylvee(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison live music venues will hold live events next month for the first time in 16 months after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FPC Live announced Tuesday that The Sylvee, Majestic Theatre and High Noon Saloon will open their doors this July for public events.

The Sylvee will host an event on July 16, while also thanking frontline workers. The REVIVAL featuring Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press show will offer Front of the Line Passes to frontline workers, which include two free tickets, exclusive entry and a complimentary drink.

Frontline workers who want to request the Front of the Line Pass can fill out a form online, which are available until June 30.

Advanced tickets for the event cost $10 and will go on sale Friday, June 25.

Majestic Theatre will host a Roaring 2020′s Dance Party on July 9, FPC Live continued, to give attendees the chance to dance to all the hit songs they hadn’t had a chance to while in quarantine. Tickets will be $5 and are available online.

High Noon Saloon will reopen on July 7 with Horsegirl, a rock trio from Chicago.

