Madison police chief addresses spike in violent crime nationwide

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As gun violence has spiked in the past week across the nation, Madison’s police chief stated he was also concerned about violent crimes increasing further during the summer months.

Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes spoke on CNN Monday about digging deeper into gun violence and the pandemic. He says that issues such as mental health and unemployment are important factors to consider first.

“We are trying to determine what are the ramifications of coming out of a pandemic, what are the frustrations that Americans are feeling, how are we dealing with mental health?” asked Barnes. “How are we dealing with some of the stressors related to unemployment in this country? These are the things that I think we have to wrap our heads around.”

The six police precincts in Madison will be cracking down on different crimes specific to their area over the next three months. Chief Barnes said the department has asked its district captains to analyze data analysis to understand why violent crime is happening.

The department is also partnering with public health officials to create partnerships based on how to respond to mental wellness challenges.

According to CNN, ten mass shootings have been reported since Friday. At least seven people died, including two children.

