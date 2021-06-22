Meteorologists Show Their Stripes To Bring Awareness To Climate Change

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Sunday marked the Summer Solstice and Monday marked the fourth annual #ShowYourStripes campaign. It initially started as #MetsUnite, when meteorologists around the world came together to inform the public of the realities of climate change. Since then, it’s expanded to include all people who want to raise awareness. Showing the now-iconic “warming stripes” pattern they communicated a clear concept, Earth’s warming is accelerating fast!

The Warming Stripes were created by climate scientist Ed Hawkins, the warming stripes have become an iconic symbol worldwide. The stripes use annual temperature anomalies to create a simple “striped” visual. Red stripes are years above a long-term average temperature and blue stripes are years below.

Change can be seen on a local city level, to a state level, and becomes very evident by the time you reach a global level. When looking at the global stripes, you can see a stark difference from blue to red over the past 100+ years. The stripes do include a stripe for 2020, one of the hottest years on record globally.

Warming provokes a wide range of climate impacts, both local and global. It’s already increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather, harming health, stressing food and water supplies, shifting seasons and ecosystems, elevating sea levels, damaging infrastructure and economies, and threatening ways of life. Curbing these hazards may be the greatest challenge of our time, but mitigating solutions exist from renewable energy to cleaner transportation and agriculture.

METHODOLOGY

The “warming stripes” design was conceived by Ed Hawkins, as described here. Stripes for stations and states are based on the anomaly from the 20th century average. For a subset of locations where there was no data until after 1901, the anomaly is based on the oldest 100-year average available for that city. Stations with less than 100 years of data were not included. Station data is from Applied Climate Information and state data is from NCEI Climate at a Glance.

