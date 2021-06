MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one person was injured in a Beltline rollover crash Tuesday morning leading to slowed eastbound traffic.

The crash happened at approximately 9:00 a.m. on US 12/18, east of US 51, according to WisDOT.

Officials say three ambulances responded to the scene.

The right lane is closed east of Stoughton Road. Lane closures are expected to last two hours.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.