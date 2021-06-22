Advertisement

Second child dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say a second child pulled from Lake Michigan in Racine over the weekend has died.

Seventeen-year-old Yaadwinder Singh was unresponsive when he was rescued from the lake at North Beach Saturday. Authorities say the Franklin teen died Monday after being hospitalized in critical condition.

Another child, 10-year-old Elisha Figuereo Colon, died Saturday after she was pulled from Lake Michigan at Zoo Beach in Racine.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says two teenage girls swimming in Lake Michigan at North Beach Monday about 5 p.m. were pulled into deeper water and into the rocks surrounding North Pier by strong currents. One of the teens suffered lacerations. The second girl was transported to Children’s Hospital by Flight for Life.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river

Latest News

At least one injured in Beltline crash
Dr. LaVar Charleston takes over as Chief Diversity Officer at UW-Madison on August 2
UW-Madison names new Chief Diversity Officer
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republicans to send election bills to governor
Fleet
New City Fleet Building going green