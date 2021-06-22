Advertisement

Secret recording has Wisconsin seniors criticizing Gard

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s seniors were openly critical of coach Greg Gard during a late-season team meeting that was secretly recorded and sent to a newspaper.

The Wisconsin State Journal says it received a 37-minute audio file this week of a Feb. 19 team meeting that included seven senior players, Gard and three assistant coaches.

The newspaper said it received the recording from an anonymous email account and that it included only a portion of the actual meeting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river

Latest News

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, right, is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Collins’ size a key in Hawks’ matchup against Giannis, Bucks
Jeff Michaels of DeForest celebrates his son, Logan hitting a home run on Father's Day.
DeForest’s Michaels makes Father’s Day memory with his dad by hitting homerun at College World Series
WIAA girl’s soccer sectional championship Saturday
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) reacts after missing a shot as Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton...
Bucks fends off Nets in thrilling OT win to reach Eastern Conference Finals