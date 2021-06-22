Stoughton Fair announces its return with 5-day lineup

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Fair has announced its return to Mandt Park Tuesday after being canceled last year, as well as their lineup for this year’s the 5-day event.

The fair kicks off on Wednesday, June 30 with a beef show starting at 9 a.m., organizers stated. The rabbit show, 4-H Olympics and Bingo are to follow, according to a release.

Thursday activities include a poultry show, junior dairy show, dog show, sheep show, beef open show, rib dinner and community antique tractor pullers.

The swine show, boer goat show, a pizza eating contest for those 14 and under, and a pie eating contest for those 15 and older make up Friday’s festivities. A fish fry will follow at 5:30 p.m. Fairgoers are encouraged to stick around for the CC Bulls event which begins at 7 p.m., Stoughton Fair said.

“It is amazing to see how many people love to see someone get thrown around by a bull. They put on a good show,” Chris Quam, president of the all-volunteer fair board said.

Saturday will include a dairy goat show, cavies show, kiddie tractor pull, meat animal sale in the Arena, pie auction, steak dinner and the PI Motorsports Truck and Tractor Pull at 5 p.m.

Sunday, the fair’s final day, will feature a 9 a.m. church service in Mandt Center, Little Britches Dairy Show, Open Dairy Show, USS sanctioned Strongman Competition, Master Showmanship and a wood carving auction.

The festival will conclude with a fireworks display at dusk Sunday, July 4, according to Stoughton Fair.

The carnival opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. There will be daily live music at the Moyer’s Music Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.