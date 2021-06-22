Advertisement

Sun Prairie woman booked on 6th OWI offense

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 32-year-old woman from Sun Prairie was booked on her sixth operating while under the influence charge on Tuesday, according to Middleton Police Department.

A Middleton police officer stopped Shoshannah Olson, 32, after she drove 10 miles over the speed limit while crossing the center line and lane divider on University Ave. in Madison.

Middleton PD said Olson participated in a field sobriety test and was then arrested on a sixth OWI charge.

Olson was transported to the Dane County Jail and booked on the tentative OWI charge. She was also cited for operating after revocation of her driver’s license.

