UW Health explains latest CDC guidelines to treat COVID-19 “Long Haulers”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently offered new diagnostic, treatment and management considerations for patients with long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms.

The guidance uses the term “post-COVID conditions,” often called “long haulers,” to refer to a wide range of physical and mental health symptoms experienced by some patients four or more weeks after contracting the coronavirus, including those who had mild or asymptomatic acute infection, a release said.

The CDC recommends that patients with lingering symptoms should first reach out to their primary care provider.

Dr. Matt Anderson of UW Health said while there is much to learn about post-COVID symptoms, it is not a completely new phenomenon.

“There is precedent for viral syndromes to have lingering impacts in some patients that are harder to treat or understand,” he said. “This is not unique to COVID-19, although the frequency with which it is occurring does seem to be increased.”

Primary care providers are able to work with patients to manage symptoms and coordinate care with other providers, Anderson said.

“The bottom line here is that the best treatment for this condition is preventing it from occurring in the first place and vaccination is the best way to do that,” he said.

