UW Health: As vaccinations increase, summer may feel more normal

By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Everyone has different expectations, but if you’re fully vaccinated, UW Health says you can enjoy summer of 2021 just like during the summer of 2019.

“These vaccines are so effective and so good at preventing you from getting sick and preventing you from making other people sick that life does really return to normal,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof.

For adults who are not vaccinated, Dr. Pothof says there are two main reasons people are not getting the shot.

The first reason is there are people who are worried about the side effects or impact on their physical health. The other reason is that there are people who have ideological beliefs against getting the shot.

Dr. Pothof said getting the second group to change their minds about getting the COVID-19 vaccine has been challenging for health care workers.

Another group of unvaccinated individuals are children ages 5-11, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

