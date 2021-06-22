Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly approves penalty for defunding police

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a Republican-backed bill that would penalize local governments that attempt to defund police.

The bill passed Tuesday, which the Senate passed earlier this month, is expected to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.

The proposal would mandate that any municipality that decreases the number of police, firefighters or first responders would receive an equal cut in state aid.

The bill is an attempt by conservatives to stop those who want to take money away from police departments, sometimes to use for other social services that may not require a law enforcement intervention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Courtesy the Sylvee
Madison live music venues to host first events this July in over a year
Sun Prairie woman booked on 6th OWI offense
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Dane Co. 12-15 age group matches 18-24 age group for first COVID-19 vaccine doses
(Source: AP)
UW Health explains latest CDC guidelines to treat COVID-19 “Long Haulers”