MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The US 12/18 westbound ramp to I-39/90 northbound will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night, according to WisDOT.

There will be a signed detour route on the Beltline and US 51/Stoughton Road interchange.

WisDOT added the closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.