Boaters rescued from Lake Monona after boat overturns

The MFD Lake Rescue Team brought the boaters to shore
Lake Rescue Team members returning to shore after rescuing boaters
Lake Rescue Team members returning to shore after rescuing boaters(MFD)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two boaters were rescued from Lake Monona after their sailboat overturned on the water Monday afternoon.

The MFD Lake Rescue Team responded to Olin Park around noon and were directed to an area near Tonyawatha Trail—where the boaters were located.

Both boaters were uninjured and wearing life jackets, according to the Madison Fire Department. The Lake Rescue Team brought the boaters aboard their rescue boat and gave them with dry blankets.

The sailboat was towed with the boaters to shore.

Rescuer in the water next to overturned boat
Rescuer in the water next to overturned boat(MFD)

