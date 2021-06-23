Cabela’s is offering a $750 bonus for new hires

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s Cabela’s is looking for new team members and is offering a $750 sign-on bonus as incentive, the store announced Wednesday.

New team members or “Outfitters” hired by July 1 will receive $250 after 30 days of service and $500 after 120 days, in addition to other perks such as merchandise discounts and health insurance.

Those who wish to apply can do so on the Cabela’s company career webpage or contact Cabela’s at (608) 478-4100.

