COVID-19 activity shows low levels in 2 south central Wis. counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two counties in south central Wisconsin are showing low levels of COVID-19 activity Wednesday, according to state health officials.

Both Richland and Lafayette Counties show low levels of disease activity, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows. Most other counties in that region are showing medium levels of disease activity, which is the same as the state is at.

DHS confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, making it the first time in five days that daily cases have been reported above 100. In return, the seven-day rolling average increased slightly to 77 cases.

Health officials also confirmed two new deaths relating to COVID-19, keeping the seven-day average for this metric at one death. There have been 7,261 COVID-19 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Dane Co. kids 12-15 surpass 18-24 group for first doses

Children ages 12-15 in Dane County surpassed those ages 18-24 Wednesday in terms have having at least their first shot.

DHS’ dashboard showed on Tuesday that these two age groups had reached the same percentage. On Wednesday, the 12-15 group reached 58% for having at least one COVID-19 vaccine and the 18-24 group reached 57.7%.

Other groups to note:

Overall in the state, 49.8% of residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 45.5% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

There have been 15,214 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites so far this week.

Wisconsin men have not yet reached the halfway point in terms of having at least their first shot. Wisconsin women reached the halfway milestone on May 24, nearly one full month ago.

