First Alert Weather Day Thursday

Strong wind, large hail and very heavy rainfall will be possible
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms and very heavy rainfall late Thursday afternoon and even more so, Thursday night. We are under a slight to marginal threat level of severe thunderstorms tomorrow. For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs reaching the middle and upper 70s. High pressure is drifting off to the east while a cold front approaches from the northwest. Since we are between systems, conditions will be quiet today-- barring an isolated early morning shower. Low-level moisture will be on the increase today as southerly winds draw in more humid air. This humid air will interact with the approaching cold front and help to trigger thunderstorm development. With a considerable amount of instability in the atmosphere, some of these thunderstorms could reach severe levels with gusty wind and large hail. Heavy rainfall will also be possible Thursday night into Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a morning shower. High 76. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. High: 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. High: 79.

