“The Generous Home” generates $1.2 million for local nonprofits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “The Generous Home,” a new program developed by Veridian Homes, has generated $1.2 million through local business donations for 15 area nonprofits.

The program’s goal was to build a home, sell it and donate all the proceeds from its sale to local nonprofits, according to Veridian Homes.

The organization said that more than 40 local businesses agreed to donate towards the home and Veridian Homes took care of land costs, project management fees and some construction costs.

Veridian Homes received and accepted a fair market offer of $1.2 million, which will be donated directly to over a dozen local nonprofits, including the American Family Children’s Hospital, The Beacon, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, etc.

“We are excited about the quick sale of The Generous Home because our portion of the donation is going straight to our upcoming Skilled Trades Training Center,” CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Michael Johnson said.

“The Generous Home” is featured in Madison Area Builders Association’s 2021 Parade of Homes, which runs from June 18-27, 2021.

The home is located within the Westbridge neighborhood, at 807 Walter Run, Waunakee, WI 53597.

