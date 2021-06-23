Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 6-year-old wounded by stray bullet in Texas home’s garage; cries heard on video

By KPRC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: The video that accompanies this story contains content some may find disturbing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KPRC) - Residents in a neighborhood are afraid to come out of their homes.

On Monday, a stray bullet hit a 6-year-old boy.

He’s expected to be OK, but random gunshots and stray bullets have become an ongoing issue for the neighborhood.

Homeowners heard the gunshots Monday night.

“It was rapid fire like a machine gun, twice,” one resident said.

“I just heard rapid fire. It was a lot of shooting,” another resident said.

It’s a sound neighbors like Sylvia, who declined to provide her last name, said has become all too familiar since last July 4.

Her house is one of several on the block with a bullet hole.

“In total, five houses have been struck, including mine. My neighbor, he got a shot on December 31,” Sylvia said.

There’s now a bullet hole in the garage of the home across from hers where the boy was injured by a stray bullet Monday.

Surveillance video captured his heartbreaking shrieks.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the child is now in good condition at the hospital.

“The shooting is coming from that field. If you can see close, it’s an empty street,” Sylvia said.

Deputies said there’s been about 21 calls for a discharge of firearms since January at the intersection closest to the retention pond open space.

Deputies said there are three large apartment complexes surrounding the neighborhood.

Neighbors suspect the shooters are using the open space like a gun range with no regard for the families who live in beyond the fence.

“Unfortunately someone got hurt, and this has to stop because this is our neighborhood. Our kids deserve to be safe,” Sylvia said.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects who shot the 6-year-old.

They believe they were driving a dark-colored Camaro with tinted windows.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on...
Elton John adds final dates to farewell tour, including stadium shows
Wisconsin Senate poised to approve gun sanctuary bill
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Senate to OK allowing government to kill beavers, muskrats
The Atlanta Ikea store's Juneteenth menu choices caused outrage among workers who say the menu...
Ikea Juneteenth menu of fried chicken, watermelon causes outrage