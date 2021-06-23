Advertisement

Ikea store’s Juneteenth menu of fried chicken, watermelon upsets staff

By WGCL staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (WGCL) - Employees and customers at the Atlanta Ikea store say the choices for its menu on Juneteenth were racially insensitive.

Ikea employees say the menu was sent to employees Friday, including fried chicken, watermelon, mac n cheese, potato salad, collard greens and candied yams.

They say the food was going to be served to customers and employees to “honor the perseverance of Black Americans” in light of the Juneteenth holiday.

“You cannot say serving watermelon on Juneteenth is a soul food menu when you don’t even know the history of - they used to feed slaves watermelon during the slavery times,” said an employee who did not want to be identified.

Employees say the menu items selected were racially insensitive and ignorant. One employee said some staff did not want to return to work.

“They caused a lot of people to be upset,” the employee said. “People actually wanted to quit.”

Employees say 33 people called out of work, sparking an internal email response from the store manager on Saturday.

The manager said she truly apologized if the menu came off as suggestive, and it was created with the best of intentions.

Employees say the decisions behind the menu should have included voices of color first.

“None of the coworkers who sat down to create the menu, nobody was Black,” the employee said.

The store manager said the menu changed after the issue.

“They just delayed the Juneteenth menu by a day, thinking that, you know, everybody who was upset stayed home on Juneteenth and wouldn’t notice on Sunday, which just added insult to injury,” another employee said.

The store manager shared the new menu. It included meatloaf, mashed potatoes, collard greens and cornbread.

A picture taken by one of the employees showed what was served in store the day after Juneteenth.

“Fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, greens,” an employee said.

Customers also felt the menu was insulting.

“I’m just frankly disappointed in the learning process, like you should have learned after you’ve insulted all of your black employees,” the customer said.

The store manager says they deeply apologize for what happened, and they realize they got the menu wrong.

“You didn’t know what to do? This is the city where you could have asked somebody and gotten an intelligent response,” an employee said.

