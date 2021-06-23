Advertisement

Legislature’s plans for new HR office raises concerns

The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of Representatives districts but Gov. Tony Evers can veto maps he doesn’t like.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature is moving to formally create a new human resources department that would handle complaints about lawmakers, including the resolution of any investigation, raising concerns about whether the information would be subject to the state’s open records law.

A bill creating the Legislative Human Resources Office was introduced and passed out of the Legislature ‘s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday.

The bill says the office shall observe the confidential nature of records, including investigations.

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, says he is concerned that wording gives the office “the ability, if not the mandate, to withhold records.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

