Lincoln-Tallman House receives restorations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lincoln-Tallman House opens its doors to the public after completing significant restorations for the first time since 1990.

The historic Janesville landmark gave the house a facelift, returning the Lincoln-Tallman House’s interior back to its former glory. The restorations are roughly halfway down, but the work is slow because of the detail and care the job requires. The home that housed President Abraham Lincoln for two nights back in October of 1859 (back when he was Lincoln the lawyer) requires a delicate hand to refresh the rooms.

The work done on the house included repairs to the floors, windows and plaster. The process is 50% complete and has already repaired over two miles in cracks on the walls alone.

The second half of the process requires $75,000 to complete the interior restorations. Funds for those restorations are raised through events like Wednesday evening’s party.

The Lincoln-Tallman House is showcasing the restorations with a Summer Solstice Garden Party that features the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, appetizers and the house itself to peruse at your leisure.

Tickets sold from the Rock County Historical Society’s website will go to future restorations. Some of the next rooms needing touch-ups include the formal dining room and butler’s pantry.

The garden party is Wednesday night, from six to nine.

