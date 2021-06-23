Sheriff: Loaded gun found during traffic stop on Madison’s east side
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday night after Dane County deputies fund a loaded gun during a traffic stop, the Dane County Sheriff’s office says.
Around 8 p.m., deputies stopped 31-year-old Tyree D. Brock-Tolbert near Fairmont Avenue.
K9 Kimo gave a “positive alert” on Brock-Tolbert’s vehicle, and the deputy found a loaded gun, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Brock-Tolbert was booked into the Dane County Jail for Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He was also cited for Operating After Revocation, no seatbelt and Possession of THC, according to a release.
