Madison Mallards to host Negro League Tribute Night game

A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Urban League of Greater Madison.
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards announced Tuesday players will don specialty Milwaukee Bears uniforms in two weeks when they host Negro League Tribute Night.

The July 7 game will honor the 1923 Negro League team and the Mallards noted the first 1,000 fans in the door will receive custom licensed Negro League baseball cards that feature five baseball legends. A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Urban League of Greater Madison.

The game is being hosted in partnership with UnityPoint Health- Meriter, who will put on a COVID-19 vaccination clinic outside the The Duck Pond gates from 5:30-7 p.m. Each fan who gets their COVID-19 vaccine will receive a free Great Dane Duck Blind GA soda ticket for that night’s game, or will have the option to pay $9 to upgrade for a beer.

“The Urban League of Greater Madison is pleased to partner with the Madison Mallards and Meriter to spread the word about how important it is to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Urban League of Greater Madison COO Ruben Anthony Jr. said. “I’m encouraging all community members to come out and get the shot on July 7th.”

Both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine will be available, the team noted. Anyone ages 12 or older may receive a vaccination, which are free. Neither insurance, nor ID are required.

The MLB announced in December of 2020 that it would be reclassifying the Negro Leagues as a major league, saying it was “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history” by elevating the Negro Leagues on the centennial of its founding.

The game against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will begin at 6:35 p.m. July 7.

