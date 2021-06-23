Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks respond to city trash talk from ESPN hosts

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks have responded to ESPN after hosts of the First Take show trash talked the Cream City.

Host Damien Woody asked host Stephen A. Smith if he really wanted to travel to Milwaukee to cover a potential Bucks NBA Finals appearance.

“Hell no,” Smith responded.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever rooted for the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers more in my life,” Smith said.

Host Molly Qerim Rose referred to Milwaukee as a “terrible” city.

Bucks President Peter Feigin responded with a letter addressed to the First Take hosts.

“When’s the last time you were in Milwaukee? Must be a while. I would love to personally give you a tour. Our eclectic and exciting neighborhoods, one of the best dining scenes in the country, and our spectacular Lake Michigan waterfront, you’ll experience it all. And not only is it easy to get to Milwaukee, it’s easy to get around. There’s a reason people are moving to this welcoming gem of a city in record numbers.

Oh, by the way, Milwaukeans are very nice. Look forward to hearing from you.”

Game 1 of the Bucks-Hawks Eastern Conference Finals is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the team announced they are expanding the viewing party area in the Deer District onto the south side of Fiserv Forum starting Wednesday night for Game 1.

Team officials are adding another big screen for fans.

The team’s full statement can be found below:

