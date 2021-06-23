MPD: Man found unresponsive in vehicle, suspected of OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was resuscitated and transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was found unresponsive in a a parked vehicle, Madison police say.

According to an incident report, several individuals reported seeing a man in his vehicle, seeming unresponsive of a possible overdose. Police say a witness intervened and provided medical attention while MPD and MFD responded.

Responding authorities found the man in his vehicle parked in a parking lot with the keys in the ignition. Police say the man was able to be resuscitated and was transported to a local hospital.

This incident, a suspected OWI, is still under investigation

