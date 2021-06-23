Advertisement

MPD: Man found unresponsive in vehicle, suspected of OWI

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was resuscitated and transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was found unresponsive in a a parked vehicle, Madison police say.

According to an incident report, several individuals reported seeing a man in his vehicle, seeming unresponsive of a possible overdose. Police say a witness intervened and provided medical attention while MPD and MFD responded.

Responding authorities found the man in his vehicle parked in a parking lot with the keys in the ignition. Police say the man was able to be resuscitated and was transported to a local hospital.

This incident, a suspected OWI, is still under investigation

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
UW Athletics home events will be held at full capacity next season
Serious crash on Cottage Grove Road this morning
Nuns seriously injured after Madison vehicle crash
File Image
Wisconsin businesses struggle to find workers, survey states
Beltline westbound ramp to I-39/90 northbound to close Thursday night