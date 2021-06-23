Advertisement

Nuns seriously injured after Madison vehicle crash

Serious crash on Cottage Grove Road this morning
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning with serious and life-threatening injuries, three of which were nuns, after a crash in Madison.

According to Madison Police Department’s incident report, the victims were waiting for a left turn signal around 7:40 a.m. onto Cottage Grove Road at North Star.

Their vehicle began to turn into the intersection when they had the green light, but a suspect’s vehicle did not stop at the red light and T-boned the other vehicle.

Madison PD reports the driver of the suspect vehicle said he was checking his phone. The officer in charge for MPD said the driver of the suspect vehicle was also taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

St. Bernard Catholic Church in the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood posted on Facebook that three of the Schoenstatt sisters were involved in the crash as they were traveling to St. Dennis for Mass.

The church noted that one sister is undergoing surgery to address internal bleeding, while the two others will likely need surgery to repair broken bones and other injuries.

Officers are still investigating.

