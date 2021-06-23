OP-ED: UW System was crucial in battling the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an OP-ED released by University of Wisconsin System President, Tommy Thompson, the UW System pandemic response played a critical role in slowing the spread and combatting the coronavirus.

As of June 15, 1.24 million COVID-19 tests were administered on UW testing sites. Wisconsin was the only state which had a statewide community testing program at the height of the pandemic last fall, by allowing thousands of people to get free and fast COVID-19 tests at universities, says University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson. “The UW-System saw a need and found a solution.”

By June 5, 264,000 doses of the vaccine were administered across 12 UW universities.

Students of each university also assisted in the testing and vaccination process with a total of 1,042 nursing and pharmacy students working in healthcare settings.

“Having launched a vaccination site at a few campuses, the System did save the state, and I want to say that publicly,” say Dr. Ashok Rai, newest member of the Wisconsin System Board of Regents. “The System saved the state, in its responsibility and its actions.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.