OP-ED: UW System was crucial in battling the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an OP-ED released by University of Wisconsin System President, Tommy Thompson, the UW System pandemic response played a critical role in slowing the spread and combatting the coronavirus.

As of June 15, 1.24 million COVID-19 tests were administered on UW testing sites. Wisconsin was the only state which had a statewide community testing program at the height of the pandemic last fall, by allowing thousands of people to get free and fast COVID-19 tests at universities, says University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson. “The UW-System saw a need and found a solution.”

By June 5, 264,000 doses of the vaccine were administered across 12 UW universities.

Students of each university also assisted in the testing and vaccination process with a total of 1,042 nursing and pharmacy students working in healthcare settings.

“Having launched a vaccination site at a few campuses, the System did save the state, and I want to say that publicly,” say Dr. Ashok Rai, newest member of the Wisconsin System Board of Regents. “The System saved the state, in its responsibility and its actions.”

