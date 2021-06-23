Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: 64-year-old missing from Marquette County

By Bremen Keasey
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for David Arthur Plehn of the Village of Oxford.

The 64-year-old was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening walking in Oxford.

Plehn uses the nicknames Patch or Dude and is about 6″00 and 200 lbs. Authorities also say he has blue eyes and brown hair.

Wisconsin DOJ says he was last seen wearing a dark green sweatshirt with “Duluth” on front, black shorts, black flat style hat, glasses, brown Sketchers, and black work gloves.

If you see him or have any information, contact the Marquette County Sheriffs Office at 608-297-2115.

