SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Madison achieves Level II Trauma Center Verification

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital has officially become a Level II Trauma Center after more than 10 years of serving as a Level III Trauma Center.

To become a Level II Trauma Center, hospitals need to prove they have the staff to care for patients with serious life or limb-threatening injuries. For St. Mary’s Hospital, this process began back in 2018 and culminated in a successful two-day virtual survey that took place in May 2021

“We’re thrilled to make this announcement because it is a validation of years of work to build an infrastructure for providing the highest-quality trauma care,” says Dr. Greg Matzke, Trauma Medical Director.

In addition to added trauma surgeons and trauma advanced practice providers, services now include things such as 24/7 in-house coverage by the trauma team, 24/7 OB high-risk coverage and 24/7 expanded Emergency Department capabilities.

“Achieving Level II Trauma Center verification showcases how St. Mary’s Hospital is here for patients and families in every situation, no matter their health care needs,” says Kyle Nondorf, President of St. Mary’s Hospital. “I want to thank our extraordinary staff for all of their efforts to find new ways to provide exceptional care.”

